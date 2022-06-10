BELLEFONTE, Pa- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Centre County Maintenance announced the following work schedule for the week of June13-June 17, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should also be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Centre County 0210

Sign Repairs and Upgrades:

Various State Routes throughout the County

Ditching:

State Route: 3030

Mowing:

State Route: 1-99 (Storm Water Control Ponds)

Pipe Flushing:

State Route: 144

Patching:

State Route: 1-80

State Route: 2012

State Route: 445

Pipe Replacement:

State Route: 3010

Crack Sealing:

State Route: 1060 (Monument Otviston Road)

State Route: 150

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The following work is scheduled to be completed by contractor, weather permitting:

Mitchel Knorr Contracting: State Route 64 and 550 – Construction of a turning lane, widening, and roadway realignment, drainage, pavement base drain, temporary traffic signals, permanent traffic signals, waterline relocation and miscellaneous construction. Traffic will be controlled by flagging during work hours as necessary. Single lane closures will be utilized. Expect delays.

Glenn O. Hawbaker: SR 504 from Seg/Off 0180/0066 to Seg/Off 0350/2222 – White edge line painting.

SR 3014 (S Atherton Street) – Continue parallel pipe replacement. Daytime single lane closures will be utilized until work is complete.