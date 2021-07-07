PENNDOT: Cambria County Route 3011 road improvement project

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PENNDOT) announced a road project to improve a half-mile section of Route 3011 (Franklin Street) in the city of Johnstown.

Work will be constructed at the intersection of Route 3002 (Southmount Boulevard) and the intersection of Route 403 (Valley Pike) on Route 3011.

The project consists of corridor upgrades including sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, drainage, valet parking relocation, signage, paving, landscaping and as well as any other construction.

Between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. traffic will become two-laned traffic on Route 3011 with minor delays expected to move equipment,

Work on the project will begin July 12 and will be expected to continue until mid-October. During the 2022 construction season, there will be 6-72 hour daytime detours under a half-mile.

For more information on the road project, motorists can visit 511PA or PENNDOT’s website.