PENNDOT: Cambria County bridge rehabilitation project

CAMBRIA COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be working on a bridge rehabilitation project on Route 3055 (Franklin Street) Bridge over the Stoneycreek River located in Johnstown.

Work on the project includes the removal of existing paint, repainting the structure, fabricated structural steel repairs, replacement of both the strip seal glands and deteriorated rivets and any other miscellaneous construction.

Work on the project begins July 6 and there will be a half-mile detour implemented for both vehicles and pedestrians. Coming from the north side the vehicle detour will run from Route 3055, Route 3016 (Vine Street), Market Street, Route 403 (Napoleon Street), Route 271 (Haynes Street) and back to Route 3055. The vehicle detour from the south side will start at Route 3055, Route 271, Bedford Street and then to Route 3016.

The pedestrian detour will start at Route 3055, Route 3016 and then to Route 271. All these detours will be in place until November 5.

For more information on this project visit PENNDOT’s website.