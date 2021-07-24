PennDOT: Building demolition to cause road closure

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a road closure will be in effect Sunday July 25.
According to a press release, a section of Route 219 (West DuBois Avenue) will be closed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday morning in order to protect drivers and move equipment as a demolition of a building is scheduled to take place.
A detour will be in place that uses DuBois Street, Parkway Drive, Route 219/Liberty Boulevard and Route 219 (West DuBois Avenue).
For more information visit PennDot’s website.
