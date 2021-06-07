PennDOT: Bridge replacement in Cambria County to cause detour

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced a bridge replacement on Route 4016 (Municipal Road) over the Burns Run Bridge replacement project.

The bridge is going to be closed during construction. A detour route is going to run through Route 4016, Route 4025 (Ridge Road), Route 4027 (Double Dam Road) and Route 219. The total distance of the detour is 8.5 miles.

Work on this project includes removal of the existing structure, excavation, installation of a new precast box culvert, roadway approach paving and a new guide rail.

Work begins on June 14 and is expected to be completed by mid-August.