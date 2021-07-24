PennDOT: Blair County road pavement projects to begin

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced work on a road paving project on Route 4004 (Goods Lane) and Route 4006 (58th Street) located in Blair and Allegheny Township as well as Altoona.

According to a press release from PennDOT, July 26 work is scheduled to start on paving Route 4006 from Route 764 (6th Avenue) to the Mill Run Bridge . There will also be work along Route 4004 (California Avenue) from 58th Street to Route 764 near Sugar Run Road. This work time is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be in effect until July 28.

July 29 another road pavement project begins on Route 4004 (Aryland Street/Orchard Avenue) from Route 36 (Logan Boulevard) to Plank Road and then to Mill Run Bridge. Work time for this pavement project is from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be in effect until July 30.

A detour will be 1.5 miles long that utilizes Route 764, 58th Street and Route 4004 depending on direction of travel.

Besides paving, the overall work expected to be done for the project will be milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, signing traffic signal upgrades, ADA ramps, tree trimming, the rehabilitation of two existing bridge structures and other construction that will be needed.

This is a $3.7 million project that will be expected to be finished by mid-August. For more information on the project visit PennDOT’s website.