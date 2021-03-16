PennDOT asking for feedback on winter services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking the public’s feedback on their winter services through an online survey.

The survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PDWinter2021.

The survey is available until April 6, and it’s expected to take around five minutes to complete, according to their release. It’s completely anonymous.

PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said the results from the survey will help them measure public expectations and identify education opportunities.

Certain topics the 12-question survey addresses is the timeline expectation for safe roadways, how they rank snow-removal priorities in addition to PennDOT’s overall winter services.

It also asks how people get their PennDOT roadway information, such as the 511PA traveler information service.

They also want to remind people that as construction season begins, information on projects can be viewed by visiting their website. They said you can visit the “regional offices” page to sign up for travel alerts in specific areas.