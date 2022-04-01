CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is providing drivers an update on the interchange/Route 26 project for the beginning of April.

The work zone is along I-80 near the Bellefonte/161 interchange and will affect traffic in the following ways:

Route 26 – Traffic will be directed by flaggers through an open lane. The worksite is approximately half a mile northeast of the KOA campground.

I-80 eastbound – The left (passing) lane will be closed but lifted at the end of Friday, April 8.

I-80 westbound – Both lanes will be closed and traffic will flow through a single lane on the outside shoulder through the work zone. This is expected to open Tuesday, April 5.

Work on the $52 million interchange project for the week of March 28 was delayed because of the weather.

Three miles of I-80 eastbound will be reconstructed along with the completion of new ramps and connector road, completion of bridge structure, and reconstruction and improvements on a section of Route 26.

The I-80/Route 26 local interchange project is part of a safety-improvement project in Centre County. It is the first phase of a three-phase project to build local access, a high-speed interchange connection between I-99 and I-80 and make improvements on Jacksonville Road.