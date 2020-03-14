PennDOT announces road work at I-80 Woodland interchange to begin Monday

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has announced that preliminary road work to reconstruct the Woodland/Shawville interchange on Interstate 80 at Mile Marker 123 is set to begin Monday.

The eastbound and westbound shoulders will be closed as PennDOT crews install erosion and sedimentation controls. The roadwork is not expected to affect traffic, but PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through work zones, obey speed limits and to wear your seat belt.

Once the controls are installed, crews will build a temporary bridge spanning the Route 970 median, and this bridge will be used to divert traffic off Interstate 80 when crews replace the existing eastbound bridge later in the construction season.

PennDOT will issue an update on the project when traffic delays are expected.