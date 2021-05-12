PennDOT announces over 50 new construction projects

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced over 50 new construction projects across the north-central region.

Cameron, Centre, Clearfield and Elk counties will see paving, bridges being repaired or replaced and roadway seal coated, as per the press release.

Notable projects continuing throughout the year include:

I-99 highway restoration in the Bellefonte Area of Centre County.

Route 153 reconstruction of Front Street in Clearfield County.

I-80/A 18 construction for a new interchange east of Bellefonte 161 interchange in Centre County.

Projects to begin this year:

Route 2001 bridge preservation for three locations in Cameron and Clearfield counties.

Route 555 bridge preservation in Elk County.