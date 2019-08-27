Penndot and Somerset County Maintenance hold job fair

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –Penndot and the Somerset County Maintenance held a job fair looking to fill positions for the upcoming winter season.

According to Career Link, Somerset County has a five percent unemployment rate, one of the lowest rates they’ve seen in recent years.

Even with unemployment down, there have been 600 job openings since May, a lot of which are trade jobs.

Jeff Dick, the site administrator for Cambria and Somerset County Career Link, says the influx in openings isn’t because fewer people are interested in trade jobs, but because of the lack of knowledge with technology.

“You know individuals retiring and the growth opportunities have actually doubled the openings and that’s why we’re seeing companies struggle in finding talent. It’s not that much that individuals aren’t interested in the trades. A lot of times there’s a skills gap because there’s a lot of technology involved versus the old manufacturing where maybe there wasn’t as much technology involved.”

Penndot is looking to hire CDL drivers, diesel mechanics, seasonal dispatchers and various other jobs.

Lots of the jobs are temporary, but Penndot Community Relations Director, Tara Henry, says that could change.

“They also have the ability to become a full-time position. As people retire, we have openings and those people that have worked for us temporarily have an edge over someone that maybe didn’t before.”

More information on jobs can be found on their website.