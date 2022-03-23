ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – During peak elk viewing season people will come from all over to the elk country visitor center to try to catch a glimpse at some elk. But with that increased traffic comes safety concerns.

“What we hear when we’re not embedded here is how important this type of project is,” said Jennie Louwerse, deputy secretary of multimodal at PennDOT.

Starting April 4th, PennDOT will break ground on its 5.6-mile Winslow Hill road project.

“This two-plus million dollar job… I know what it means. It’s not just about transportation. It’s about the quality of life for the community. It’s improved drainage, it’s improved paving,” said Jennie Louwerse, deputy secretary of multimodal at PennDOT.

This project includes roadway widening and reconstruction and looks to enhance safety for local residents, and the over 300,000 tourists who come into the area during rutting season.

“Certainly gets the most traffic for people coming up to the center. Widening the road is a key for safety” Doug Ruffo, Benezette township supervisor.

The 2.8 million dollar project is funded through the multimodal transportation fund and is the third and final phase of roadway expansions in the Benezette – to help enhance travel for elk viewing.

“Will it solve all your problems when you have hundreds of thousands of people coming here to see your elk? Probably not. But it will provide for a safer environment,” said Jennie Louwerse, deputy secretary of multimodal at PennDOT.