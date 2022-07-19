CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new stewardship program to show appreciation and gratitude to those that support THON’s cause has been launched.

Designed to bring THON’s mission closer to individual donors, members of the new Giving Society program will be offered several physical and virtual benefits throughout the fiscal year, THON said in a press release.

Beginning July 1 annually, donors who give above $1,000 during the fundraising window will automatically become a member of the Giving Society and will be notified by THON’s Development Committee. Based on the level of support it’s reported members of the Giving Society will be placed into benefitting levels with their own unique benefits:

Bronze Level: $1,000+

Silver Level: $2,500+

Gold Level: $5,000+

Those interested in donating can do so on THON’s website.

According to the website, THON is a student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. Its mission is to provide emotional and financial support, spread awareness and ensure funding for critical research – all in the pursuit of a cure.

More information about the Giving Society can be found here.