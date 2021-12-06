Penn State’s indoor mask requirement to stay for spring 2022

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University’s indoor masking policy will remain in effect into the spring 2022 semester.

Penn State cited the omicron COVID-19 variant and experts predicting an increase in cases over the winter as the reason for keeping the policy, according to a release. Under the masking policy, all individuals are required to wear face masks while indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. This applies to all Penn State campuses except the College of Medicine, which has its own specific guidelines.

Masks are required in all classrooms, meeting rooms, common areas in residence halls and all indoor events. Masks can be removed while actively eating or drinking or while speaking at a podium or microphone at an event, with at least six feet of distance.