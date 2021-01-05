Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center celebrates 25’th anniversary

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State community will be celebrating the Bryce Jordan Centers 25’th anniversary.

Since January 6 1996, the Bryce Jordan Center has been home to sporting events, graduations and top name performers in the entertainment industry.

According to the BJC’s general manager Al Karosas, they’ve had guests from the president of the United States to Michael Jordan.

“Bruce Springsteen is definitely up there as one of my favorites, Kanye West we’ve had him three times is definitely one of my favorites. We’ve had Luke Bryant, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood. You name it we’ve had it,” said Karosas.

Karosas says it’s acts like these that have led to the 15,000 seat arena being sold out.

“Just the electricity when you have that many people in there, just the roar of the crowd it’s addicting,” said Karosas.

Karosas attributes the energy to the community.

“Whether its a Penn State event, a concert, a job fair, whatever it may be they come out and they support us and that’s why we’ve been so successful for the past 25 years,” said Karosas.