Penn State’s Black Caucus commemorates 20th anniversary of ‘The Village’

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s Black Caucus will march from Beaver Stadium to Old Main this afternoon, marking the 20th anniversary of “The Village.”
In 2001, over 100 students took over the HUB-Robeson Center for 10 days, coming together as a “village” pressuring the university to take action against the campus’ racist climate.
The event will start at Beaver Stadium at 4 p.m., a nod to when 26 people were arrested after locking arms on the 50-yard line and praying at the start of the annual Blue-White Game in response to racial death threats.