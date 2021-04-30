Penn State’s Black Caucus commemorates 20th anniversary of ‘The Village’

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s Black Caucus will march from Beaver Stadium to Old Main this afternoon, marking the 20th anniversary of “The Village.”

Penn State Student Black Caucus presents 2021 Now More Than Ever week: Power to The People! We hope you join us in our daily programs in order to commemorate the 2001 Village Protest. Thus making this the 20 year anniversary!✨ pic.twitter.com/cNZtbmaAPg — Black Caucus (@PSUblackcaucus) April 22, 2021

In 2001, over 100 students took over the HUB-Robeson Center for 10 days, coming together as a “village” pressuring the university to take action against the campus’ racist climate.

The event will start at Beaver Stadium at 4 p.m., a nod to when 26 people were arrested after locking arms on the 50-yard line and praying at the start of the annual Blue-White Game in response to racial death threats.