Penn State’s Black Caucus ambushed with racial slurs and white supremacist language during Zoom call

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -Penn State’s Black Caucus was recently ambushed with racial slurs and white supremacist language during a zoom recruitment meeting.

According to public relations chair Deandre Malcolm, the zoom call was open to the public for anyone who might have had interest in joining the group.

That’s when one user joined wearing a ski mask who began to repeatedly yell the “N” word.

The user was removed, until 50 more joined the call and began to do the same.

Malcolm says this incident was the first time he’s ever experienced racism at the university.

“To see that it’s still taking place today and it’s still something that anyone could be exposed to is heartbreaking in one hand, and for myself it’s empowering in a sense because it makes me feel like now I have this duty to bring the community together to bring attention to this incident so that we can move forward as a community in ways that are progressive to not only students of color, but also to the LGBT community, and to women, and these different communities that have been marginalized on a nation wide scale but that we’re particularly seeing on our campus,” said Malcolm.

According to Malcolm an investigation is underway by the police to hold the intruders accountable.