Penn State’s 2021 agriculture expo returns in-person

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After being canceled and shifted into a virtual format last year due to COVID, Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural expo has returned.

The in-person Ag Progress Days event will take place Aug. 10 through 12 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center at Rock Springs in Centre County, according to a press release.

Admission and parking are free, and the event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 11; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 12.

“Ag Progress Days is an important event to showcase the College of Agricultural Sciences‘ land-grant research and extension programs and to provide a forum for those involved in agriculture and natural resources to learn, exchange ideas, and see products and practices that can help grow their operations,” Jesse Darlington, Ag Progress Days manager, said.

Darlington said it’s also a place for families, consumers and others to discover the science behind our food supply.

Penn State will require that Ag Progress Day visitors ad exhibitors comply with any state, local or university mitigation COVID measures that may be in effect at the time of the event, the release said.

Darlington said that as of mid-June, the number of registered Ag Progress Days exhibitors was running ahead of last year’s pace. The event typically features as many as 500 commercial and educational exhibits.

“We are grateful for the commercial exhibitors who stuck with us by rolling over their 2020 exhibit fees and committing to come back this year,” he said.

Ag Progress Days will feature workshops and presentations, field machinery and farm safety demonstrations, horse exhibitions, family and youth activities, lawn and garden exhibits, the Pasto Agricultural Museum, a variety of food booths and other attractions.

Ag Progress Days organizers also are planning to live-stream some demonstrations and presentations from the site and to offer live webinars and recorded online content from Penn State Extension for visitors who are not able to attend, according to the press release.

For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website. Twitter users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays, and the event also can be found on Facebook.