Penn State updates COVID-19 protocols for gatherings and events

University Park Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State has announced updates for COVID-19 protocols that deal with large events and outdoor gatherings which will take place June 29 until the return to on-campus August 16.

According to a press release from Penn State News, the University will ease up on mask and social-distancing procedures for vaccinated faculty, staff, students and visitors. Unvaccinated individuals are expected to follow masking procedures when inside University buildings.

Procedures before June 28

University units or organizations that wish to host an event or outdoor gathering must get approval from their unit executives. For student organizations and student-run events, approval must be from either the Office of Student Activities for University Park or the campus chancellor’s office for Commonwealth Campus.

Third-party and other outside organizations must contact the University unit sponsoring the event or gathering.

Procedures beginning June 29

There will be no need for unit executive’s approval of events or gatherings. Approval will be authorized by the individual or group.

Unvaccinated attendees must wear masks during indoor events, according to Penn State policy. This must be clearly stated before the event and via signage during the event.

There should be cleaning protocols put in place for the space that is being used.

No longer a need for an acknowledgment of risk form, although activities with participants under the age of 18 still require a signature.

There must be an easy to see acknowledgment of risk signs at all venues for participants to show that it is still possible to get COVID-19 from attending the event

Digital tickets, cashless concessions and digital programs or handouts should be used to reduce the risk of contact.

A list should be kept by planners of participants as well as their contact information for contact tracing due to the possibility of being around an infected individual.

For more information on the COVID-19 protocol update visit their website.