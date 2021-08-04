Penn State University ranks among top 100 universities worldwide, study says

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University earned the No. 96 ranking when compared to over 1,300 universities in the world.
According to a study conducted by QS TopUniversities, one of the leading sources of information for prospective students, Penn State University is among the top 8 percent universities to attend across the world.
Additionally, Penn State ranks No. 12 by subject and No. 44 best university within the U.S.
The study ranks universities across six metrics:
- Academic reputation
- Employer reputation
- Faculty/student ratio
- Citations per faculty
- International faculty ratio
- International student ratio
Some of the most noteworthy data the study mentions about Penn State includes research, learning experience, diversity/internationalization and employability.
U.S. universities have faced higher competition in international rankings as schools from East Asia and the Middle East have become world-class, the website notes.
Penn State is also cited as the “leading edge of an incredibly wide range of fields, which helps provide international students and their parents a first impression of a university.”
For more information on university rankings, head to the QS TopUniversities’ website, or for more information on Penn State, head to their academic website.
