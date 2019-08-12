Penn State University changes traffic patterns for student move-in

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — During Penn State University student move-in, the community sees an influx in traffic. To help with congestion the Borough of State College announced the following temporary traffic pattern changes:

Monday, August 12, through Sunday, August 25: East Calder Way will be posted one-way westbound from Hetzel Street to South Garner Street AND posted one-way eastbound from High to Hetzel Street

Tuesday, August 13: Hetzel Street will be posted one-way northbound from East Beaver Avenue to East Calder Way

Thursday, August 15, through Friday, August 16: The left-hand lane of West College Avenue between South Barnard Street and South Atherton Street will be closed and become a parking lane

Thursday, August 22, through Saturday, August 24: The right-hand lane of East College Avenue between University Drive and High Street will be closed and become a parking lane

Below are two maps that outline all the traffic pattern changes.