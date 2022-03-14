One of the best turf grass science programs in the nation belongs to Penn State. Recently they sent out a team of four students to compete in the Turf Bowl, which is a national competition in San Diego that featured 44 universities. At the Turf Bowl, the Penn State students performed well and finished fourth in the competition.

The last time we saw Stephen Campbell he was painting the Penn State endzone at the Outback Bowl. Now he and three fellow turf grass science majors competed in the Turf Bowl. Campbell credits his professors for putting them all in a position to compete with the best of the best.

“My advisor Dr McNitt, he does work a lot with the NFL,” Campbell said. “But he also has a little soils lab that he has and he’s really good with soils and telling us the different physical properties or different concepts that go along with different soils because it’s not just all growing grass”

The Turf Bowl tests for all aspects of turf grass science and it’s a competition that puts everyone’s knowledge to the test.

“We really touch on a bunch of different categories like irrigation,” said Cameron Foreman, a Penn State senior. “And how weather — like a storm or something would effect irrigation and then assessing a lot of damage.”

“There was a turf grass id section,” said Kyle Masters, a recent Penn State graduate. “There was a lot of different infield soil samples that you had to id as well.”

Those are all skills they will use as they take the first steps in their respective careers.

“I think we did almost perfect on disease identification,” said Nate Moore, a Penn State junior. “I was responsible for the math section, I think we got…. if not perfect, maybe one wrong on the entire test. I think compared to other groups taking the test we did fine on grass identification and weed identification.”

Their fourth place finish will be a great resume builder for when they all graduate.