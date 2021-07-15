Penn State Trustees vote to raise tuition for all students

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State Board of Trustees Committee on Finance, Business and Capital Planning have voted to increase tuition by 2.5% for Pennsylvania resident undergraduates and 2.75% for all out-of-state students.

In a meeting Thursday, July 15, the board recommended a $7.7 billion University operating budget for the 2021-2022 academic year, including the tuition increase. This is the first time tuition has increased since the 2017-18 academic year.

At the University Park campus, lower-division resident undergraduate tuition will increase by $224 per semester, raising the total to $9,184. At commonwealth branch campuses, tuition will increase from $162 to $184 depending on the campus.

All nonresident undergraduate students and all graduate students, regardless of residency status, will see a 2.75% increase for the 2021-22 academic year. At University Park, lower-division nonresident undergraduate tuition will rise by $481 per semester, to $17,973. Lower-division, nonresident undergraduates at all other Penn State campuses would see tuition increases ranging from $294 to $336 per semester.

“We always strive to support our students first by keeping tuition increases low or flat, and this year’s modest rise, though necessary to keep up with inflation and the University’s own rising costs, was held to the lowest percentage possible,” Penn State President Eric J. Barron said, in a press release.

The Student Initiated Fee will remain flat for the next academic year at $265 per semester for full-time students at the University Park campus. The Student Initiated Fee would increase by $1 per semester at most of the undergraduate Commonwealth Campuses and range from $192 to $250 per semester for full-time students.

To read the entire University operating budget for the upcoming academic year, visit the meeting’s press release.