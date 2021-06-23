Penn State to sue apparel company over use of logo

UNIVERSITY PARK pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State University has filed a federal lawsuit against an apparel company on accusations of trademark infringement.

According to our media partners at the Centre Daily Times, Penn State filed the lawsuit June 21 and is accusing the company Vintage Brand of using the school’s team logos on their merchandise.”

Vintage Brand is an apparel company that uses logos that are “confusingly similar” and “virtually identical” to universities’ logos.

Many other schools have filed similar lawsuits against Vintage Brand such as other BIG Ten school Purdue.

“You can’t take a university’s name and logo and print it on a shirt and sell it. Those logos and those names are protected by federal trademark registrations,” said trademark attorney Josh Gerben. “By selling merchandise without a license from the university, it’s normally a pretty clear-cut case for trademark infringement.”

Penn State wants multiple penalties in the six-count lawsuit with one being that Vintage Brand must give all profits made from Penn State logos.