Penn State to slowly increment extracurricular activities

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 11, 2011 file photo, a student walks in front of the Old Main building on the Penn State campus in State College, Pa. The university on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, canceled in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester, citing the coronavirus pandemic, as state officials announced a 40% jump in the number of confirmed cases. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University has launched a phased plan to restore in-person student activities.



The plan is split into four phases that the university plans to increase based on “demonstrated student compliance with health and safety requirements, successful virus mitigation, and federal and state guidelines for gatherings.”

For students who are taking their courses remotely or students that may not feel comfortable attending activities in-person, virtual programming options will continue to be offered.

THE PHASES

Reopening Campus Recreation facilities with reduced occupancy. (Phase 1)

Expanding small-group programming in the residence halls. (Phase 1)

Permitting student organizations to reserve indoor tables in certain locations with appropriate restrictions. (Phase 2)

Allowing performing arts groups to practice within prescribed limits. (Phase 2)

Expanding facilities available to student organizations and seeking additional spaces for these purposes at the campuses. (Phase 2)

Placing tents at key locations to encourage outdoor activities as the weather improves. (Phase 3)

Increasing opportunities for modified student retreats on campus. (Phase 3)

Taking advantage of improving weather for expanded outdoor activities. (Phase 4)

At this time, Penn State is in Phase 1.