Penn State to require COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated on-campus students

UNIVERSITY PARK Pa. (WTAJ)– Penn State will now be requiring unvaccinated students living on campus to get COVID-19 tested at least once per week while fully vaccinated students do not have to worry about COVID-19 testing or masking.

The new requirement applies to parts of the campus where there are more than 25 students living in the dorms. It also applies to Happy Valley with many students returning.

According to the university, Penn State will email reminders to unvaccinated students about receiving their COVID-19 test. Unvaccinated students neglecting to get tested will be punished that ranges from warnings to suspension said a Penn State spokesperson.

Vaccinated students can upload a picture of their completely full vaccination card through myUHS to be excluded from testing, but this is not required. Additionally, they will be able to enter weekly drawings for prizes that include signed footballs and even $1,000 payments.

Walk-up testing is available at the Pegula Ice Arena Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site will be closed July 5 due to Penn State’s holiday closure.