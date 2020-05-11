Penn State to pay $150,000 in false claims settlement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – In a release sent out Monday afternoon, the United State Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsyvlania announced that Penn State University has agreed to pay the United States $151,000 as part of a settlement.

A joint investigation by several government agencies found the university potentially made false claims to receive grant money and contracts between 2013 and 2016.

As part of the settlement, the university must also implement changes to their policy.