Penn State to hold spring 2020 graduation online in May

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – In response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, orders from the state government and recommendations from global public health organizations, Penn State will hold its spring 2020 commencement ceremony via livestream on May 9.

The virtual ceremony will recognize all Penn State undergraduate students and all graduate students in the Penn State Graduate School.

The University says that its committed to providing opportunities to invite the Class of 2020 back for in-person celebrations when public health guidelines allow.

“While no one could have anticipated a virtual celebration, I want our graduates and their families to know we are excited to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2020,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron. “Despite the disappointment of not doing so in-person, we are inspired by the idea that graduates and families across the United States and internationally will be able to mark this very special occasion. We are so proud of all our graduates, and of their parents and extended families who have contributed so much to their success. This is a moment to celebrate.”

During the May 9 ceremony, members of the Penn State Class of 2020 and their friends and families are invited to gather together online as the University leadership recognizes them and confers their Penn State degrees.

The streamed ceremony will feature formal remarks, musical performances and sharable digital slides honoring each graduate.

The College of Medicine, Dickinson Law, Penn State Law, and Penn College will manage their own celebrations and communicate directly to their graduates.