Penn State to expand in-person classes over summer

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State University plans to use a phased return over the summer semester that will result in a full on-campus learning environment for the fall.

In the summer, Penn State will use its COVID-19 instructional mode. This time, the university will maximize the number of in-person courses based on space utilization and public health guidance. The fall semester is expected to closely resemble in-person instructional experience while continuing to offer virtual classes.

“Making detailed decisions now about the future mode of educational offerings for our University is not an easy task given all the unknowns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic,” Penn State President Eric J. Barron said. “However, with vaccines becoming more available and the expectation that public health guidelines will reflect progress, we are optimistic that we can begin to safely transition during the summer and move toward a full in-person experience this fall while doing all that we can to keep our students, employees and local communities as safe and healthy as possible.”

Barron said the university is fully prepared to pivot in response to changing pandemic conditions. The university will share additional information and details on the semesters ahead within the next few weeks.