Penn State to distribute COVID relief grants to over 23,000 students

UNIVERSITY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State will be distributing COVID relief cash grants to over 23,000 students in their first two rounds of funding.

This allocation is possible because of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II, that was part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) signed into law on Dec. 27, 2020.

Grants will be given out to students based on their financial need, and recipients will include undergraduate, graduate, law and medical students across all Penn State campuses, including Penn State World Campus students, University officials say.

“The law directs us to prioritize those students with exceptional financial need, and it is our sincere hope that these critical funds will provide some measure of relief to our students who are most in need of assistance,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron.

“The University is thankful for this funding for students, and we look forward to getting it into our students’ hands quickly so that it can begin to ease financial strain and allow them to focus on their studies with less worry.”

The University, in total, will give out at least $27.5 million of its $85 million Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II allocation. This matches amount Penn State students received last year under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Recipients of the grant can choose to receive the grant directly, have it pay off outstanding balances, or the combination of the two.

Officials also add they are also offering an application based second round of funding, since the pandemic has hit many families and students hard.