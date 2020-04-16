Penn State to continue online, remote classes through summer

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced on Thursday that remote and online classes will continue through the summer.

The University says it hopes to return to in-person learning with students back on campus in the fall. The University also says it will look to adjust tuition for their two summer sessions, but this must first be approved by the board of trustees.

PSU’s plan also said that in-person learning and a transition back to campus could come earlier should health and safety scenarios improve, relative to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As Pennsylvania’s land-grant institution, we recognize the sustained financial hardship the coronavirus pandemic is putting on Pennsylvania families, and families everywhere,” Penn State President Eric Barron said.

“Although this decision will impact the revenue stream for the University, it does not in any way change the focus of our academic mission or the quality of our programs, courses and degrees. Our devoted faculty and staff continue to bring the curricula to life in new and innovative ways and our education outcomes will not change.”

As of Thursday morning the University is planning to operate via virtual learning for the Maymester (May 10-June 10), Summer Session I (May 17-June 28) and Summer Session II (June 29-August 12).