Penn State Theatre Alum visits campus ahead of Amazon Prime series premiere

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State Theatre alum Jerrie Johnson (she/they) returns to campus Monday, November 29, ahead of the premiere of her new Amazon Prime series, “Harlem.”

“I love this place,” said Johnson. “I wanted to make my first stop Penn State, the place where I was blossoming.”

After arriving on campus, will host a master class followed by a 6 p.m. public talkback in the Hub-Robeson Center’s Freeman Auditorium.

“Tonight is regarding me and my career, and also we have a wonderful show ‘Harlem’ coming out on December 3rd, which is Friday, on Amazon Prime,” said Johnson. “There will be some sneak peaks of the show.”

Johnson portrays ‘a successful, queer dating app creator who tries to hide her vulnerability’ on “Harlem,” which also features Grace Byers, Meagan Good, Shoniqua Shandai, Whoopi Goldberg and Jasmine Guy.