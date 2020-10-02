Penn State suspends students for violating COVID-19 policies

This is Old Main on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa.Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State announced as of Thursday, 10 students were suspended from the university due to violations of PSU’s CoOVID-19 policies.

The suspension prohibits them from registration, attending classes, and living on-campus for the remainder of the academic year.

According to a release sent out on Friday, another 17 students have been removed from on-campus housing for violating gathering and no-guest policies.

“As part of Penn State’s multi-layered Back to State health and safety plan for the fall semester, the University announced mandatory requirements for students — including health and safety expectations, testing and contact tracing requirements, and masking and social distancing policies — before their return to campus. While the overwhelming majority of students have and continue to comply with the safety policies, Penn State’s Office of Student Conduct has responded to a number of reported violations.” Official Penn State News Release

PSU says these students have been given time to make new arrangements and move out of PSU housing. They will be refunded a pro-rated amount of money for unused housing fees. These students will not be allowed to live on campus for the remainder of the academic year.

Penn State officials say 1,277 sanctions have been issued since students have returned.

These are related to a refusal to follow university policies, including wearing a mask, quarantining/isolating when required, and gathering size restrictions (both on and off-campus).

Most of the “sanctions” 1,046 of the 1,277 resulted in warnings.

Of the remaining 231, 204 Students were placed on probation, which is put on their transcript.

