Penn State suspends Pi Kappa Alpha chapter for hosting large social gathering

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced this afternoon they are suspending the Pi Kappa Alpha chapter for hosting a large social gathering on August 22.

The release states monitors for the University saw around 70 students in attendance, and chapter members refused to let them in the house.

This is the second fraternity to be suspended this week for hosting a social gathering on campus. Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity was placed on interim suspension on Thursday.

“Social gatherings are among the very best ways to spread the virus, and refusing to comply with the public health mandates, even when directed to do so by University officials, will not be tolerated,” said Damon Sims, Penn State vice president for Student Affairs.

Sims added that “no disciplinary action will be initiated against students who participated in the East Halls gathering or the Pi Kappa Alpha party,” as the students get tested for COVID-19.

Penn State is requiring all members of the Pi Kappa Alpha house to participate in testing today to determine if those who attended were exposed to COVID-19.

They will also be conducting an investigation to determine if there will be further punishment for the fraternity and its members.