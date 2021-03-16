Penn State suspends fraternity until 2024

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Kappa Sigma fraternity at Penn State University has been suspended until December 2024 for “multiple violations of university policy” according to the university.

The Alpha Delta chapter of Kappa Sigma was suspended March 8 by the Penn State Office of Student Conduct. They were placed on an interim suspension in October 2020 while the Office of Student Conduct conducted an investigation on allegations made against them. According to Penn State, the allegations that resulted in the interim suspension included violations related to hazing, alcohol and/or drugs, COVID-19 related expectations and other university regulations.

While their first case was being finalized, Kappa Sigma reportedly had another substantial violation of the university’s COVID-19 policies. As a result of the suspension, Kappa Sigma will lose all of its privileges as a recognized student organization. They will not be permitted to participate in, attend oe+rkjmm organize any functions, activities or events.

“The University remains committed to a safe, successful, and sustainable fraternity and sorority community, which is achievable only when our students, alumni and others join us in that purpose,” said Damon Sims, vice president for Student Affairs. “Those organizations that fail to do so in ways that threaten others will face consequences, but we are grateful that most members of our Greek community continue to partner with us for the good of all.”

Kappa Sigma is the 14th Greek organization currently placed under suspension at Penn State.