Penn State students help protect state trees from insect species

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at Penn State DuBois have partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to help protect hemlock trees from an invasive insect species.

The Biology 220 students made a visit to Bilger’s Rocks Recreation Area near Grampian where they treated 79 Eastern hemlock trees with insecticide to protect them against the hemlock woolly adelgid, an insect that originated in Asia.

https://t.co/8BfzJqRRfp



Pennsylvania’s state tree is under attack by an invasive species of insect known as the hemlock woolly adelgid. Penn State DuBois students are helping conservation professionals combat this threat. pic.twitter.com/08E9Hbny4s — PennStateDuBois (@PennStateDuBois) September 30, 2021

Penn State DuBois Lecturer of Biology Lola Smith began bringing her students out to participate in this project in 2019 but was unable to in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith says students helped treat nearly 200 hemlock trees between 2019 and 2021.

“This gives them hands-on experience, as well as experience with forest ecology and health,” said Smith. “They also get to see what is involved in jobs in forestry and other careers they might be interested in.”

The DCNR says the hemlock woolly adelgid is a serious threat to hemlock forests in the state where the insect has been located in 64 out of 67 counties.

“It’s a serious threat. In North Carolina, the insect has destroyed thousands of acres of hemlock forest. We’re concerned that could happen here,” said DCNR Service Forester Rick Conrad.

The insect infests and kills hemlocks by piercing the tree’s needles and feeding on the nutrient-rich fluids inside. Infested trees are identified by yellowing needles and cotton-like egg masses on the underside of the needles.

Foresters say the loss of hemlocks would also negatively affect the environment by depriving many forms of wildlife of shelter and food including fish. According to DCNR, the hemlock woolly adelgid was first discovered in the United States in Virginia more than 50 years ago. It has since spread to 17 states including Pennsylvania.

The Eastern hemlock was officially named Pennsylvania’s state tree in 1931 due to its prominent presence in forests across the commonwealth as well as the resources it provided for early setters building cabins.

Additional information about state conservation efforts is available on the DCNR website.