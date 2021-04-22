Penn State Students organize Earth Day Climate Action Strike

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On this Earth Day, about 60 individuals from the Penn State student body, local government, and community gathered on the steps of Penn State’s Old Main for a Climate Action Strike.

The event was hosted by the Sunrise Movement, PSU Climate Action, and PSU Eco Action. They gathered a series of speakers, including a State College mayoral candidate and the president of the University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA).

“We welcome all efforts to safeguard our present and future life, but we cannot be satisfied with something, just because it is better than nothing,” said Maddie King, a senior at the State College Area High School.

From noon to 1 p.m., the speakers voiced their thoughts, concerns, and hopes for the Earth’s future.

“Our great nation that we all love was founded with high and worthy ideals, but on a foundation of injustice,” said Ezra Nanes, State College mayoral candidate. “We cannot achieve sustainably or address climate change from a base of injustice.”

Their unifying message was that action must begin locally.

“Being proactive with climate action, costs far less and yields far greater benefits than being reactive with climate disasters,” said Nanes.





The Penn State Climate Action petition, created by student groups, calls for increased action by the University. It currently has about 2,000 signatures.

“Climate change poses so many different injustices to so many different people,” said Zachary McKay, UPUA president. It poses social injustices, it poses racial injustices, it poses even economic injustices, and the more that we as an institution, as individuals, and as organizations fail to act, the more we perpetuate those injustices.”