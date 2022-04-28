CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — On April 28 at 6 p.m. Penn State’s annual Night of Remembrance vigil will take place.

The vigil, which will take place on Old Main steps on the University Park campus, is to honor and remember students who died during the 2021-22 academic year across all Penn State campuses.

For those who attend, candles will be provided and a candlelight service is planned as an opportunity for reflection and remembrance.

A live stream of the vigil will be available on UPUA’s Facebook.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The annual vigil is organized by the University Park Undergraduate Association (UPUA), the Graduate and Professional Student Association, the Council of Commonwealth Student Governments, and the World Campus Student Government Association.