Penn State student-athlete suspended after domestic violence allegations

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A track-and-field athlete at Penn State has been suspended after being accused of domestic violence, according to our partners at the Centre Daily Times.

The CDT reports Justin Ofotan, 19, of Glenn Dale, Maryland, was charged with choking a woman and restraining her from leaving his apartment.

The alleged incident happened Saturday shortly after 5:00 p.m., at the Nittany Apartments, according to the CDT.

In a statement to the CDT, Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communications, Kris Petersen said:

We are aware of the charges against Justin Ofotan. Obviously, this alleged behavior does not reflect the values and standards of our program. Domestic violence, in any form, has no place in our society nor in our Intercollegiate Athletics program

Ofotan is being held in the Centre County jail.