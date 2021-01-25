Penn State runners gear up for “Miles for Smiles,” a THON fundraiser

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Members of the Penn State cross country club are stretching their legs and tightening their shoelaces to gear up for “Miles for Smiles.”

Miles for Smiles is a 46 hour treadmill marathon. In years past, team members run in shifts of 30 to 60 minutes until they hit the 46 hour mark.

The event is part of THON, Penn State’s annual dance marathon, which is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world, raising about $180 million to date.

This year, team members can’t gather in person for the event, but about 60 will be running throughout the day on their own. Some are getting creative with it.

“We wanted to kind of emulate really pushing ourselves for the weekend in a unique way,” says Megan Ellery, a senior at Penn State. “There’s also kind of that sleep deprivation part of it cause a lot of us are there for a long time.”

Ellery and her roommate will be running 24 miles in 24 hours… completing one mile each hour.

Each runner has four sponsors who have pledged donations toward Miles for Smiles and THON. Last year they raised almost $63,000.

They say helping families who are experiencing pediatric cancer is better than any runner’s high.

“This event means everything to us. That’s where that passion intersects with our passion for the sport of running and we can really tie that synergy together to be able to do something really great for the community,” says Stephen C. Day III, a senior at Penn State.

Runners can track their teammates mileage, or “smileage”, through an app, but they say they’ll miss the atmosphere of the event and having the THON families present.

“They have done so much for us. They push us so hard, and motivate us and encourage us, especially through this weekend, and we wouldn’t be able to do half of what we do without them,” says Lauren Incollingo, a senior at Penn State.

Runners will begin clocking their mileage on January 29 at 6pm through January 31 at 4pm.