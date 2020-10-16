Penn State researchers work on new way to sniff out COVID-19

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – At Penn State University, researchers are working on a new way for people to sniff out COVID-19 with the help of peel and sniff cards created by scientists.

A key symptom of the virus is a loss of smell, so the university has launched a campaign called “Stop, smell, and be well.”

The idea is to convince students and staff to build a smell check into their daily routine with the sniff cards.

John Hayes, Professor of Food Science at Penn State says, “It’s a multiple-choice test, right on the cards we give you a list and part of the job is to identify what you’re smelling.”

If you would fail the smell check, Penn State recommends quarantining and contacting a medical professional.

The release of these peel and sniff cards is currently being finalized.