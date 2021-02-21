Penn State reports sexual assault on campus

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A sexual assault was reported Sunday morning at Penn State University, according to a timely warning sent out to the campus community.

The assault reportedly occurred between 12 to 3:30 a.m. in the East Halls complex, which is located in the north-east portion of campus adjacent to Curtin and Bigler Road. The victim said the person who assaulted her is a male, according to the report.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact university police at (814)-863-1111.