Penn State receives $55 million in aid, expected to use half on student related expenses from COVID-19

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State is scheduled to receive about $55 million in federal aid from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

The University said they will use about half of the $55 million (which totals about $27.5 million) for financial aid grants for students who have expenses related to COVID-19.

Penn State said the grant aims to help with student costs associated with things such as: course materials, technology, food, housing, healthcare, and childcare. The University plans to release details on how students can apply for emergency aid as soon as this information is available.

“We are grateful that the Department of Education has committed to disbursing these funds quickly, as we are eager to begin providing a measure of financial relief for our students who need it the most,” said Penn State President Eric Barron.

“Our goal is to get this money into the hands of our students as quickly as possible, so that they can continue their studies with peace of mind.”

Penn State must submit a certification form to receive the federal funds, and the University said they’re currently in the process of doing this. The University has also appointed a task group to develop a plan for distributing the money to students.

The Department of Education said in the next two weeks, it will announce its guidelines for the second half of the funds given to post-secondary institutions. Penn State said they plan to use these funds to support employees.