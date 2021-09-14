Penn State ranks No. 23 among public universities, report says

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The U.S. News and World Report released its ranking of the 2022 Best Colleges, placing Penn State University’s Main Campus at No. 23 among other public universities.
In a three-way tie among public universities, Penn State secured the No. 23 spot with both Rutgers University-New Brunswick and the University of Connecticut.
Topping the public universities rankings were the University of California- Los Angeles and the University of California- Berkley, respectively.
In both public and private universities, Penn State landed the No. 63 spot. This was in a five-way tie with George Washington University, Rutgers University-New Brunswick, University of Connecticut and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Princeton, Columbia and Harvard Universities rounded out the top three of this list respectively.
U.S. News surveyed schools in the spring and summer of 2021.
The report follows a specific methodology to determine the rankings, which may change year to year.
Rankings are determined by the following categories:
- Graduation and retention rates
- Social mobility
- Graduation rate performance
- Undergraduate academic reputation
- Faculty resources
- Student Selectivity for the Fall 2020 entering class
- Financial resources per student
- Average alumni giving rate
- Graduate indebtdness
To view a full breakdown of Penn State’s 2022 rankings, visit the U.S. News and World Report’s website.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.