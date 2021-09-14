Penn State ranks No. 23 among public universities, report says

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The U.S. News and World Report released its ranking of the 2022 Best Colleges, placing Penn State University’s Main Campus at No. 23 among other public universities.

In a three-way tie among public universities, Penn State secured the No. 23 spot with both Rutgers University-New Brunswick and the University of Connecticut.

Topping the public universities rankings were the University of California- Los Angeles and the University of California- Berkley, respectively.

In both public and private universities, Penn State landed the No. 63 spot. This was in a five-way tie with George Washington University, Rutgers University-New Brunswick, University of Connecticut and Worcester Polytechnic Institute.

Princeton, Columbia and Harvard Universities rounded out the top three of this list respectively.

U.S. News surveyed schools in the spring and summer of 2021.

The report follows a specific methodology to determine the rankings, which may change year to year.

Rankings are determined by the following categories:

Graduation and retention rates

Social mobility

Graduation rate performance

Undergraduate academic reputation

Faculty resources

Student Selectivity for the Fall 2020 entering class

Financial resources per student

Average alumni giving rate

Graduate indebtdness

To view a full breakdown of Penn State’s 2022 rankings, visit the U.S. News and World Report’s website.