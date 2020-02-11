Penn State puts fraternity on suspension pending investigation

UNIVERSITY PARK, (WTAJ) — Penn State Office of Student Conduct has suspended the Phi Rho chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon, effective Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020.

According to the news release, officials are investigating an alleged unregistered social event that was held on January 30. The reported event potentially endangered students, but other serious accusations were made as well.

Delta Kappa Epsilon’s national organization, which already restricted the activities of the chapter for unrelated claims, is cooperating with the investigation and supports the interim suspension.

The suspension put in place will freeze privileges such as recruitment, new member activities, participation in University-wide functions, and hosting social events.

