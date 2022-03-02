UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Endometriosis affects roughly 10% of reproductive-aged women around the world. One professor at Penn State University is leading research that looks to improve heart health for individuals with endometriosis.

Lacy Alexander is a professor of kinesiology at Penn State. She studies vascular function and people with cardiovascular disease risk factors.

Alexander is one of those 10% of women living with the disease, and is using her research background to explore a link between endometriosis and heart disease.

“This idea was conceived as I was seeking treatment and consulting with some of the best physician-scientists in the world,” said Alexander. “I was interested in some of the issues surrounding chronic inflammation and accelerated cardiovascular disease risk in women with endometriosis.”

This blend of professional and personal was not originally in the cards for Alexander.

“I didn’t necessarily think that I was going to be studying a women’s health condition, but it just so happened that my own personal journey has led me to some of these research questions,” said Alexander.

As for how endometriosis is linked with heart disease:

“Women with endometriosis develop cardiovascular disease risk factors, things like hypertension and high cholesterol, much sooner, or at a greater prevalence, than women who don’t have this reproductive disorder,” said Alexander.

Through a multi-million dollar grant from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, Alexander is leading a research team that stretches across the country.

“It’s happening primarily with participant testing here at Penn State. But also at Yale, in association with the John B. Pierce Laboratory,” said Alexander. “We also have additional analyses going on at Johns Hopkins University.”

The project is planning to recruit participants with endometriosis to participate in the study this March.

“It’s Endometriosis Awareness Month. So the timing of it couldn’t be better,” said Alexander.

Through this research, Alexander hopes to boost awareness of the disease and reduce the stigma surrounding women’s health.