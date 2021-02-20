Penn State president announces retirement

Penn State President Eric J. Barron applauds at the podium after Penn State trustees voted to accept the repeal of NCAA sanctions against Penn State that were levied as a result of the Jerry Sandusky child abuse scandal in State College, Pa., Friday, Jan. 16, 2015. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State President Eric Barron will be retiring from his position in June of 2022, he confirmed during a Board of Trustees meeting on Feb. 19.

Barron has served as president since 2014. In March, the university plans to start a phased approach in finding a new president for 2022.

“President Barron’s outstanding leadership and support for the ongoing success of our students, faculty and staff have helped make a great public university even greater,” Board of Trustees Chair Matt Schuyler said. “I hope the University community will share the Board of Trustees’ commitment to continued success as we work to accomplish President Barron’s priorities for the coming months.”

Barron said serving as president of Penn State has been his “greatest professional honor.”

“Together, we have elevated Penn State as a leader in higher education poised to meet the future and to attract the best and brightest students,” Barron said. “In the next 16 months, even as we continue to weather the challenges of the pandemic as a community, we cannot pause in our efforts to provide the highest quality education, contribute knowledge to society, and support Pennsylvania communities, the nation and world.”