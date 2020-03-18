Penn State postpones graduation, keeps classes online for duration of semester

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State has postponed graduation and will be keeping classes online for the duration of the spring semester, the university announced Wednesday.

“Graduation is a significant milestone for our students and while it may not be the same as our traditional ceremony, we are committed to finding the best way possible to recognize the achievements of our graduates,” said Penn State President Eric J. Barron. “However, as the world works together to slow the spread of COVID-19, these decisions must be made with public health at the forefront along with the health and wellness of our students, faculty, staff, their families, and our local communities.”

The university will announce a schedule for students to return to campus to move out of their on-campus housing.

More information will be released on room and board refunds, on-campus jobs, internships, research projects, and other topics soon, the university said.

“We also know that this is causing significant distress for many in our Penn State family, for a variety of reasons. Please know, while we are not together physically, we are here to support you virtually in any way we can,” Barron continued. “The administration, faculty and staff are doing everything we can to manage disruptions to your learning, teaching, working and living arrangements as much as possible, given these extraordinary circumstances. And there are services and various support mechanisms in place or in development.”