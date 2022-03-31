CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — When police respond to a call or connect with the community, they may be faced with unexpected situations. To better understand the needs of diverse communities, the Penn State University Police and Public Safety (UPPS) team is receiving special training on how to engage with deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals.

“Communication is key when it comes to any aspect of policing,” said UPPS Community Oriented Policing Officer Michelle Beckenbaugh. “If there’s a portion of our community that we can’t communicate with, that’s a barrier in both directions.”

The officers and employees across all of Penn State’s 22 campuses were introduced to the best practices for communication and received basic training in American Sign Language by two Penn State professors.

“Even if it’s just to get the basics of what we need to start that conversation with somebody is extremely helpful,” said Beckenbaugh.

These resources can help in a crisis, crime, and on-campus.

“Something as simple as, ‘What gate here at Beaver Stadium do I need to go in?’,” said Beckenbaugh. “It’s the little things that can help. It’s taking the time with that person.”

The training is part of the UPPS transparency and accountability initiative.

“This is not a one-stop-shop,” said Iris Richardson, director of diversity, equity, and inclusion for UPPS. “This is going to be an ongoing dialogue, an ongoing training, and there will probably be a part two to this again in the fall.”





Richardson said the goal is to better understand needs of the deaf and hard-of-hearing community and improve interactions, strengthening the entire Penn State University community.