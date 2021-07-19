Penn State police search for criminal trespass suspect

Penn State Police are searching for a criminal trespass suspect in State College.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Penn State University Police Department is investigating a criminal trespass incident near Beaver Stadium.

Police are trying to identify the person pictured below, who allegedly trespassed onto a fenced-off construction site and broke a glass door on a bulldozer on July 12 between 2:51 and 3:06 a.m on Park Avenue.

IMAGE: Penn State

The suspect was last seen around 3:40 a.m. walking through North Halls and crossing Park Avenue.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Penn State University Police at 814-863-1111 or submit an anonymous tip online.